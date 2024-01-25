Postal carrier struck by vehicle driven by alleged mail thieves

A group of thieves nearly ran over a postal carrier at a facility in Orange County.

Video posted online appears to show a female carrier stopping a car from driving away with stolen mail inside. It appears the woman was dragged by the car while another postal carrier ran to help her. After leaving the parking lot, the woman got up and the car continued to drive away.

The incident happened Tuesday at the post office on E. Champman in Fullerton.

Police say they spotted the car in the video and arrested the three people inside. During a search of the car officers located stolen mail.

One employee says the woman in the video is already back at work.

Customers say this isn't the first time items have been stolen from this post office before.

Last year, the US Postal Service acknowledged that carrier robberies were on the rise, numbering over 300 in the first half of 2023.

Theft from receptacles like blue collection boxes was also up. The agency said it was doubling down on efforts to keep mail safe.

At the Fullerton facility, FOX 11's crew spotted mail on the dock and at times the gate was left open.

The USPS and the Postal Inspection Service say the best way to avoid mail theft is by removing mail from your mailbox every day, avoid leaving mail unattended for extended periods of time, hand outgoing mail to the carrier or mail it at the post office and if you change your address, then immediately notify your post office.