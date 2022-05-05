Possible threat under investigation at Montebello High School

article

Authorities are investigating a possible threat at a school in Montebello Thursday afternoon.

The Montebello Police Department confirmed a little after 3:30 p.m. that the possible threat is being investigated at Montebello High School. As of 4 p.m. it is unknown if the threat is a legitimate threat to the students/school staff's safety.

Students were seen walking out of campus when SkyFOX was over the school grounds a little after 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officials did not say where the threat was found and in which form the alleged threat was made.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.