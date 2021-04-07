Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics announced in high-need areas throughout LA County
LOS ANGELES - Starting April 7, 16 drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics will pop up across Los Angeles County with hopes of providing access to more people. The clinics, which will be held outdoors, are open for everyone and will run through May 1.
The clinics are made possible by L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, in partnership with USC Pharmacy. The clinics will be placed in high-need areas near their jointly operated Community Resource Centers throughout Los Angeles County.
In addition to being held outdoors, safety guidelines recommended by public health officials will be followed.
The pop-up clinics will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is only approved for people 18 years old and over. People must be eligible for the vaccine under Los Angeles County guidelines. By April 15, all California residents aged 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.
RELATED:
LA Care, Blue Shield launch 16 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to operate in April
Californians aged 16+ to become eligible for vaccine on April 15, residents 50+ on April 1
Advertisement
Southern California Vaccine Finder: Where to get your COVID-19 shot
For those without access to a computer or the internet, a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health call center is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help schedule appointments at 833-540-0473.
The clinic location and dates are listed below:
Metro Los Angeles
April 7-April 29
Los Angeles City College
4100 Marathon Street
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Palmdale
April 8-April 22
Palmdale Transportation Center
39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive East
Palmdale, CA 93550
Lynwood (drive-thru only)
April 9-April 23
Lynwood City Hall
11330 Bullis Rd.
Lynwood, CA 90262
East Los Angeles
April 10-April 24
East Los Angeles College
1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez
Monterey Park, CA 91754
Pacoima
April 14-28
San Fernando Swap Meet
585 Glenoaks Blvd.
San Fernando, CA 91340
Pomona
April 15-21
Purpose Church
209 W. Temple St.
Pomona, CA 91768
Inglewood
April 16-April 30
Los Angeles Southwest College
1600 W. Imperial Hwy.
Los Angeles, CA 90047 (Western Gate-Parking Lot 3)
Boyle Heights
April 17-May 1
Los Angeles Christian Presbyterian Church
2241 N. Eastern Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90032