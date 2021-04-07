Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics announced in high-need areas throughout LA County

article

Starting April 7, 16 drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics will pop up across Los Angeles County with hopes of providing access to more people. The clinics, which will be held outdoors, are open for everyone and will run through May 1.

The clinics are made possible by L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, in partnership with USC Pharmacy. The clinics will be placed in high-need areas near their jointly operated Community Resource Centers throughout Los Angeles County.



In addition to being held outdoors, safety guidelines recommended by public health officials will be followed.



The pop-up clinics will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is only approved for people 18 years old and over. People must be eligible for the vaccine under Los Angeles County guidelines. By April 15, all California residents aged 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

For those without access to a computer or the internet, a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health call center is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help schedule appointments at 833-540-0473.

The clinic location and dates are listed below:

Metro Los Angeles

April 7-April 29

Los Angeles City College

4100 Marathon Street

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Palmdale

April 8-April 22

Palmdale Transportation Center

39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive East

Palmdale, CA 93550

Lynwood (drive-thru only)

April 9-April 23

Lynwood City Hall

11330 Bullis Rd.

Lynwood, CA 90262

East Los Angeles

April 10-April 24

East Los Angeles College

1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Pacoima

April 14-28

San Fernando Swap Meet

585 Glenoaks Blvd.

San Fernando, CA 91340

Pomona

April 15-21

Purpose Church

209 W. Temple St.

Pomona, CA 91768

Inglewood

April 16-April 30

Los Angeles Southwest College

1600 W. Imperial Hwy.

Los Angeles, CA 90047 (Western Gate-Parking Lot 3)

Boyle Heights

April 17-May 1

Los Angeles Christian Presbyterian Church

2241 N. Eastern Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90032

Appointments are required and can be made online.

