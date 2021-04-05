LA Care, Blue Shield launch 16 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to operate in April

L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan announced Monday they will operate 16 COVID-19 vaccine clinics through May 1 in partnership with USC Pharmacy.

The clinics will administer free COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccines starting Wednesday.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only approved for people 18 years old and over.

The outdoor clinic locations include:

-- Los Angeles City College, 4100 Marathon St., from Wednesday through April 29

-- Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive East, from Thursday through April 22

-- Lynwood Town Hall, 11330 Bullis Road, from Friday through April 23

-- East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, from Saturday through April 24

-- San Fernando Swap Meet, 585 Glenoaks Blvd., from April 14 through April 28

-- Purpose Church, 209 W. Temple St. in Pomona, from April 15 through April 21

-- Los Angeles Southwest College, 1600 W. Imperial Highway in Inglewood, from April 16 to April 30

-- Los Angeles Christian Presbyterian Church, 2241 N. Eastern Ave. in Boyle Heights, from April 17 through May 1.

People must be eligible for the vaccine under Los Angeles County guidelines, which will include everyone 16 and older starting April 15.

People can register for an appointment at https://bit.ly/3fKhMGc.

