2 injured when car slams into Pomona medical building

Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle that was exiting off the 10 Freeway wound up crashing into a medical building in Pomona.

Authorities said around 11:15 p.m. Monday, the driver was traveling west on the 10 Freeway and was exiting off the Garey Avenue off-ramp when they sped through the stoplight, went over the sidewalk, and into the wall of a Femcare Medical Associates at the corner of Orange Grove Avenue and Artesia Street. The office is a women’s healthcare clinic.

Fire officials said the driver and passenger became trapped inside the vehicle. They were pulled from the wreckage and were taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

No pedestrians or bystanders were struck in the path of destruction.

The California Highway Patrol said the cause of the crash is under investigation.