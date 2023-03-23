71 Freeway in Pomona to close for pothole repairs

Heads up, drivers!

All lanes of the 71 Freeway in Pomona going both directions will be closed from Peyton Drive to Mission Boulevard for several days as crews work to repair potholes.

The closures are detailed below:

Friday, March 24 from 10:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Northbound SR-71 Full Freeway Closure from Peyton Drive to Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue.

Northbound SR-71 Chino Avenue on-ramp CLOSED.

Northbound SR-71 Garey Avenue on-ramp CLOSED.

Northbound SR-71 Rio Rancho Road on- and off-ramp CLOSED.

Northbound SR-71 Mission Boulevard on-ramp CLOSED.

Westbound SR-60 Connector to Northbound SR-71 will be CLOSED.

Saturday, March 25 from 11:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Southbound SR-71 Full Freeway Closure from Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue Off-ramp to Mission Boulevard on-ramp.

Southbound SR-71 Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue East- and Westbound on-ramp CLOSED.

Southbound SR-71 Mission Boulevard on-ramp CLOSED.

Southbound SR-57 Connector to Southbound SR-71 Will be CLOSED.

Eastbound I-10 Connector to Southbound SR-71 Will be CLOSED.

Monday, March 27 from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Southbound SR-71 Full Freeway Closure from Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue Off-ramp to Mission Boulevard on-ramp.

Southbound SR-71 Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue East- and Westbound on-ramp CLOSED.

Southbound SR-71 Mission Boulevard on-ramp CLOSED.

Southbound SR-57 Connector to Southbound SR-71 Will be CLOSED.

Eastbound I-10 Connector to Southbound SR-71 Will be CLOSED.

Tuesday, March 28 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Northbound SR-71 Full Freeway Closure from Peyton Drive to Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue.

Northbound SR-71 Chino Avenue on-ramp CLOSED.

Northbound SR-71 Garey Avenue on-ramp CLOSED.

Northbound SR-71 Rio Rancho Road on- and off-ramp CLOSED.

Northbound SR-71 Mission Boulevard on-ramp CLOSED.

Westbound SR-60 Connector to Northbound SR-71 will be CLOSED.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway are advised to anticipate noise, vibrations, and dust associated with construction activities.

According to Caltrans, the schedule is weather permitting and subject to change.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes; detours will be posted.