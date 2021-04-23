Police shoot at suspect in Valley Village, unclear if anyone hit

A Los Angeles police officer fired at a suspect Friday morning, but it was unclear if the suspect was struck.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Whitsett Avenue, near Magnolia Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found the suspect on a sidewalk after apparently falling from a balcony, still holding a knife, authorities said.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

Video from the scene showed an ambulance taking the suspect to a hospital in unknown condition.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.