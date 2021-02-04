Police searching for man accused of breaking into woman's WeHo home, sexually assaulting her

article

Authorities Thursday released a composite sketch of a man accused of breaking into a woman's West Hollywood residence and sexually assaulting her.

The crime occurred between 11 and 11:55 p.m. on January 20 in the area of Fountain Avenue and North Olive Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood station.

The unknown suspect entered the 28-year-old victim's residence through her patio sliding door, deputies said. He then grabbed the victim by her neck and shoulders, forcing her onto the couch in the living room. The suspect proceeded to pull down the victim's pants and sexually assaulted her, deputies said.

The victim screamed and was able to break free by hitting the suspect with a candlestick.

Authorities said the suspect left the residence on his bicycle in an unknown direction.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Sheriff's deputies checked the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

The sheriff's department described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his early 30s, with short black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be between 5'7 and 5'11 in height, with a normal build and possible gut. He has a light complexion and possibly has a tattoo on his right arm. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a black t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

The suspect's bicycle was described as a black crossover/hybrid type bike with medium-sized tires.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity at or around Fountain Avenue and North Olive Drive on January 20 between 11 and 11:55 p.m. was asked to contact the sheriff's department's Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5373.