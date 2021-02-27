Police searching for 2 young boys who ran away from foster home in Watts

article

Authorities are searching for two at-risk boys on Saturday who ran away together from a foster home and were last seen in Watts.

Tyler Hernandez, 10, and Richard Benitez, 11, were last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of East 113th Street, near Imperial Highway, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Hernandez is Hispanic. He stands about 5-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, basketball shorts, and shoes as well as a gray cap, police said.

Hernandez also takes medication for schizophrenia, according to LAPD.

Benitez is also Hispanic. He stands about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans, black shoes and a black cap, according to police.

LAPD asked anyone with information on the boys' whereabouts to call Southeast Juvenile Detective Delosh at 213-972-7849 or 911.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

City News Service contributed to this report.

