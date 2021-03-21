Police searching for 18-year-old autistic man reported missing in Anaheim

article

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old missing autistic man, Anaheim Police Department reported Saturday evening.

Kevin Nguyen is an Asian male with autism.

He is 5-feet-8 and about 140 pounds. Nguyen has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he was seen wearing a gray hoody with a palm tree print and dark pants.

He was also riding a yellow mountain bike.

Nguyen was last seen in the area of Trident Street and Orange Avenue on March 19, authorities said.

Authorities urge if you see Nguyen please call local law enforcement.

