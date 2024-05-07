Driver in sports car arrested after chase through South LA

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The suspect in an alleged stolen vehicle was arrested after a wild chase in South LA.

The driver, in a bright purple Dodge Charger, was speeding through residential streets, driving on the wrong side of the road and blew through multiple stop signs.

SkyFOX caught the suspect hitting a parked vehicle as he was making a U-turn. He then drove past patrol units, and in an attempt to escape, the suspect drove onto the sidewalk and front lawn of a home.

The chase came to an end when the vehicle got wedged between a trash truck and a parked car. But that didn't stop the driver. He escaped through the driver's side window and fled on foot. He ran through a construction site but was soon met by officers and taken into custody.