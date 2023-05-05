Suspicious item found on USC campus, building evacuated

article

The investigation into a suspicious item found on the USC campus Friday morning, prompted the evacuation of a building.

The item was found around 11:35 a.m. at the Seeley G. Mudd Building. As a precaution, the building was evacuated and the intersection of Downey Way and McClintock Avenue was closed to traffic, according to the university's Department of Public Safety.

A bomb squad was requested to the area. LAPD's investigation concluded around 1:30 p.m., and the street and building was reopened.

It is unknown what kind of item was found.