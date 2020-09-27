Police investigating possible murder-suicide after woman calls 911 reporting husband shot neighbor

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Beaumont, authorities said Sunday.

Around 11:07 p.m. Saturday, the Beaumont Police Department received a 911 call from a resident reporting her husband was holding a gun and had just shot a neighbor in the 35000 block of Trevino Trial.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male lying on the ground in the kitchen of the home. Officers found another man inside a bedroom of the same residence. Both men were declared dead upon arrival.

While the investigation is still in the early stages, Beaumont Police said the preliminary indication is this incident was a murder-suicide.

Authorities are still working to identify the individuals and have not confirmed the relationship between the two deceased individuals.

Police did not release any additional information on the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Harris at 951-769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.