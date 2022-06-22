Traffic reopening at LAX after reports of suspicious vehicle

The departure level of the central terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport was briefly closed Wednesday evening while police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle. Travelers are now being allowed back into the terminal.

The airport originally reported the suspicious vehicle, seemingly an abandoned U-Haul truck seen from SkyFOX above the scene, shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Sources told FOX 11's Christine Devine that the vehicle had been outside the terminal since at least 4:30 p.m.

LAPD bomb squad responded to the airport and cleared the vehicle shortly after 6 p.m, according to LAX.

Traffic was rerouted from the terminal during the investigation, causing massive backups throughout the area, as well as in the airport itself. One person told FOX 11 that their girlfriend was stuck in the airport for 45 minutes while staff wouldn't let them go to baggage claim.

"Traffic diversions will end shortly and vehicle traffic will resume on all levels and roads," the airport reported on Twitter.