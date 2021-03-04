Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in white truck leads CHP officers in brief South LA pursuit

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Police Chases
FOX 11

Suspect in white pickup truck leads CHP officers in brief pursuit

LOS ANGELES - California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a white pickup truck in South Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit was reported near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and South Avalon Boulevard before the suspect then led officers to the 110 Freeway. 

Shortly after exiting the freeway and leading CHP officers on 43rd Street and Central Ave., the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. 

Authorities said the suspect was wanted for a possible DUI.

