New 6-mile hose line installed above Pacific Palisades as reservoir goes offline for repairs

The Brief A new 6-mile hose line has been installed above Pacific Palisades as an emergency backup while the Santa Ynez Reservoir undergoes repairs expected to last through fall 2026. A Pacific Palisades resident said she observed what appeared to be a kink in the high-pressure hose line and expressed doubts about its effectiveness in an emergency. LADWP says it has multiple contingency measures in place during construction, including booster pumps, generators, water tankers and maintained aerial firefighting water sources.



For the first time, we’re seeing the new 6-mile hose line above Pacific Palisades that will serve as an emergency plan if there’s another fire with the Santa Ynez reservoir set to go offline again for repairs later this month.

Cellphone video obtained by FOX 11 shows a long hose line running across hillsides above the fire-scarred community. The system is part of emergency contingency measures while the 117-million-gallon Santa Ynez Reservoir undergoes construction work.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the project began in January 2026 and is expected to be completed by fall 2026, "depending on weather, site conditions, and material availability." Officials said no interruptions to water service are anticipated during construction.

Resident raises concerns about hose line

Luzanne Otte, a Pacific Palisades resident, walked much of the roughly 6-mile hose route from the Corbin Tank in Topanga to the Temescal Tank in Pacific Palisades and said she noticed what appeared to be a kink in the 10-inch high-pressure line.

"I’m not an engineer. I don’t know what the fluid dynamics are, and they made a right angle and kinked the hose," Otte said. "In a sense it made it difficult for water to go through in an emergency."

The reservoir was also offline during last year’s deadly Palisades Fire, when firefighters experienced low water pressure and dry hydrants.

LADWP outlines emergency backup measures

LADWP says it has multiple contingency plans in place during construction, including:

Deploying six miles of hose with booster pumps to move water between tanks if service is disrupted

Having hoses and connections ready along Sunset Boulevard

Positioning emergency generators to keep water equipment running during outages

Stationing water tankers locally for additional supply

Increasing brush clearing around facilities

Maintaining aerial firefighting water sources, including the Santa Ynez heli-hydrant and nearby reservoirs

The utility also said nearby residents may notice increased construction activity and equipment movement during work hours, typically weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Skepticism remains

Despite those assurances, Otte said she is not confident in the temporary system.

"Do you feel confident this will work? Absolutely not," she said.

For now, the miles-long hose network is serving as a critical safeguard for a community still rebuilding and bracing for potential fire danger.

FOX 11 has reached out to officials for comment regarding the reported kink in the hose line and is awaiting a response.