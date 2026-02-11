30-day challenge inviting kids to report crimes with Disneyland tickets on the line for first place

The Brief Harbor Gateway and Gardena community leaders are enlisting children to report crimes. The reward? First place gets two free Disneyland tickets and a $50 gift card of their choice.



Harbor Gateway and Gardena leaders are now calling on their youngest citizens to help report crimes around their neighborhoods.

It's through a new 30-day challenge that kicks off on Valentine's Day. The incentive for winning the "ECMS Community Improvement Challenge?" First place gets two free Disneyland tickets and a $50 gift card of their choice.

The challenge was introduced as residents in the Harbor Gateway and Gardena neighborhoods complain of homeless encampments, illegal dumping and graffiti.

The kids can report the alleged crimes to the City of Los Angeles' MyLA 3-1-1 app or illegal activity to the Gardena CA app.

Sixth graders at Environmental Charter Middle School are first on deck, setting the stage for the pilot program that will rotate schools around here each month.