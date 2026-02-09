Where will Super Bowl 2027 be held?

The big game is returning to Los Angeles.

Super Bowl LXI will be held at SoFi Stadium on February 14, 2027. This will be the first time the game is scheduled to be played on Valentine's Day.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to return to the world-class SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LXI, five years after the Los Angeles Rams lifted the Lombardi Trophy on their home field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "LA is our backyard—two franchises, NFL Network, incredible media partners and in 2028, flag football in the Summer Olympics. We have the utmost confidence in the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee to put on another great show."

"Hosting Super Bowl LXI allows Los Angeles to leverage a global stage to celebrate its history, uplift our communities, and create lasting economic and social impact that extends far beyond the final whistle," said Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and CEO, Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee.

RELATED:

In addition to the game, several events leading up to the big game will be held across the Los Angeles region including, NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night and numerous community events.

Local perspective:

Super Bowl LXI will be the ninth Super Bowl hosted in Los Angeles, according to a statement released by SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles also hosted the very first AFL–NFL World Championship Game on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Super Bowl was last played in Los Angeles in 2022. The LA Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

The halftime show featured a host of West Coast artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar, along with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

Sporting events in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is already preparing to host a number of global sporting events. FIFA World Cup will be held in 2026 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in 2028.

Future Super Bowl locations and dates

Super Bowl LXII will be played on February 13, 2028, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Super Bowl LXIII is expected to be awarded to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. An exact date is unknown.