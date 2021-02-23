Police Commissioners reinstate one of LAPD's first Black officer in push to fix '120-year-old injustice'

article

The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners voted to reinstate one of LAPD's first Black officers in the community's push to "fix a 120-year-old injustice."

On Tuesday, the Police Commission voted to reinstate Robert Williams Stewart, who was fired unjustly by the department. Stewart was a pioneer to the city of Los Angeles as he was the first African-American officer sworn into the department in 1886, according to LAPD.

According to a post from MyNewLA.com, Stewart was fired in 1900 after allegations of assaulting a teenage girl. Stewart was acquitted from the allegations, MyNewsLA said.

LAPD said in a tweet that Stewart's reinstatement is "one of many steps" to true reconciliation and progress.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.