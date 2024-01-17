LA County police chase suspect tries to get into mall in Cerritos – finds out stores were closed

A man is in handcuffs – but not before leading a car chase across multiple Los Angeles County neighborhoods late Wednesday night.

The suspect drove through parts of South Los Angeles, Downey, Norwalk and Cerritos.

At one point during the chase, the suspect briefly ditched the car to run inside the Los Cerritos Center a little after 9:30 p.m. – only to find out the stores were closed. The driver then got back into the car and circled back to the Norwalk area, where he eventually got arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies on foot.

Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for.