Video: Police chase suspect nearly hits 2 pedestrians in Koreatown

A police chase in Los Angeles nearly took a horrific turn late Monday night.

SkyFOX was over the chase as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit across the city.

At one point during the chase, the suspect nearly hit two pedestrians in Koreatown a little before 11:30 p.m.

After nearly hitting the pedestrians, the suspect continued to lead officers on a chase for a couple more minutes before the pursuit was eventually canceled.

The suspect was initially wanted for possibly stealing the car.

As of 11:45 p.m. Monday, no arrests have been announced in connection to the chase.

