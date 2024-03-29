Suspected stolen car leads police chase across Central LA neighbrohoods

The search is on for the driver who led police on a half-hour chase across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, initially wanted for possibly stealing the car they were in, led authorities on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of West Hollywood, Hollywood, Koreatown, Westlake, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire and Fairfax.

SkyFOX lost hold of the chase around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

As of Friday, 9:30 p.m., no arrests were announced in the chase.