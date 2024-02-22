LA police chase: Suspect in Corvette tops speeds of 140 mph

A police pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley took a dangerous turn when the suspect drove at speeds greater than 130 mph.

The chase started in Pomona after the suspect, in a dark-colored Chevrolet Corvette failed to yield.

The driver clocked at speeds over 140 mph while driving on the westbound lanes of the 60 freeway in the Montebello area.

SkyFOX was live overhead as the suspect was seen driving through South Gate, Boyle Heights, and East LA. The driver exited the freeway multiple times, driving on surface streets and dodging traffic.

The vehicle eventually got on the westbound lanes of the 10 freeway in downtown LA and continued driving at dangerously high speeds. The driver exited the freeway and drove on surface streets, sometimes going the wrong way and nearly hit another vehicle.

SkyFOX eventually lost sight of the vehicle in downtown. It is unclear if the driver was ever arrested.