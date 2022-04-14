Police chase ends in shooting in Atwater Village

article

A police chase ended in a shooting in Atwater Village Thursday evening.

The Glendale Police Department, who is handling investigations, told FOX 11 it started out as a police chase involving a possibly stolen car.

The suspect eventually stopped the car and they and a passenger both took off from the scene on foot. Officers on scene reported that one of the suspects was armed with a gun during the foot chase, Glendale PD said.

A shooting took place at one point during the crime spree, but it is unknown who opened fire. All officers on scene were accounted for and none of them were hurt, Glendale PD said.

No arrests have been announced, but Glendale PD says officers at the scene "know where the suspects are."

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.

