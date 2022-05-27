Police chase ends in deadly shooting near Pomona

article

A police chase took a deadly turn near Pomona late Friday night.

The Ontario Police Department was trying to get a car to pull over near the intersection of West Mission Boulevard and South Magnolia Avenue in Ontario but the suspect refused to stop, prompting a police chase. The chase went through parts of Ontario, parts of Montclair and into Pomona before the suspect crashed their car into another car with a person inside.

The suspect got out of the car and an Ontario police officer opened fire.

The shot ultimately killed the suspect, Ontario PD told FOX 11.

None of the officers were hurt in the chase turned officer-involved shooting.

Advertisement

The deadly shooting remains under investigation. Officials did not say what prompted the officer to shoot the suspect.