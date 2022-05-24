LAPD officers in slow-speed pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle

article

A suspect led LAPD officers on a slow-speed pursuit through parts of South Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

SkyFOX picked up the pursuit near Pico and La Cienega Blvd. The vehicle is said to be stolen.

The vehicle is heavily damaged, images from SkyFOX show fire coming out of the rear passenger tire.

The vehicle stopped at one point, but with multiple officers behind it, the vehicle started up again and continued to drive on 70th and Figueroa streets.

It came to another stop once a small fire erupted on the back tire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates