Driver in custody after wild box truck chase through LA County

article

One driver is in custody after a wild police chase and brief standoff involving a stolen box truck in Los Angeles County Saturday night.

Reports of the chase came in just before 6:30 p.m. Officials were in pursuit of a driver in a large box truck that was apparently stolen. Images from SkyFOX showed the rear gate of the truck was open, and the lift was open.

The driver spent the early moments of the chase swerving through lanes of traffic in Lakewood, in some cases driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver even at least one other car, ripping off the other driver's bumper.

The driver also made an attempt to get away from police by driving through a parking lot, before jumping the curb to get back onto the road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Eventually, the driver made their way to the Long Beach area, oddly following traffic laws as police chased them.

The truck started smoking and eventually came to a stop at the intersection of E. Del Amo and Long Beach boulevards, before continuing along. The driver stopped and started several times. Images from SkyFOX showed severe damage to one of the passengers' side tires.

The chase came to an end near W. Wardlow Road and Pacific Place. After turning, the truck struck the center median, and almost flipped. The driver tried to back into a police cruiser, before attempting to turn around. The truck then stopped. Officers apparently shot pepper balls into the cab of the truck.

The driver seemed to almost get out of the truck several times, before officers approached the truck, and sent in the K-9 unit. Shortly after that the driver got out of the truck and was taken into custody.