Standoff underway at a Walgreens after a 2-county police chase across San Bernardino, LA counties

A 2-county police chase between San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties ends in a standoff at a Walgreens in the San Gabriel Valley.

SkyFOX is over a the drug store in Monterey Park as the suspect is believed to be hiding inside the building. Prior to the standoff, the suspect drove in a white Dodge Charger leading the Ontario Police Department on the chase.

Other than evading officers and possibly stealing the Dodge Charger, it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, no injuries have been announced from the Monterey Park Walgreens.

