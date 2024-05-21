Alleged DUI driver arrested in Fullerton after police chase

A reckless DUI suspect was arrested Tuesday night after a nearly-hourlong police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The pursuit started around 10:30 p.m. in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tried to stop the driver, but he just kept going. The driver continued east on the 91 Freeway.

Deputies eventually gave up on the pursuit. As the chase entered Orange County, the California Highway Patrol gave pursuit. The driver eventually turned around heading east.

The driver got off the freeway in the Anaheim area. It appeared as if the car had gone over some spike strips.

Shortly after getting off the freeway, the driver pulled over near E Burton Street and Raymond Avenue in Fullerton. The driver then got out of the car and surrendered to CHP officers, before officers gave the all clear.

No other information was immediately available.