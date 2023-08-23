Rolls-Royce pursuit suspect leads authorities on chase through LA County

A suspect in a reportedly stolen Rolls-Royce Phantom worth an estimated $450,000 led authorities on a pursuit in Los Angeles County Wednesday.

According to officials, the chase began in Arcadia before continuing on to the southbound 110 Freeway in the Elysian Park area, then on to Pasadena.

The suspect was last seen entering a parking garage in the downtown Los Angeles area.

Authorities have called in for additional support including K9 officers.