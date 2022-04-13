Pursuit suspect taken into custody after chase through parts of northern LA County

A suspect was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley and into the Antelope Valley.

The chase began around 1 p.m. Wednesday in Pacoima after officers with the Los Angeles Police Department got a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect was allegedly in a stolen Toyota 4Runner.

The suspect led authorities through Arleta, North Hollywood, and eventually made his way to the 14 freeway.

Around 1:30 p.m., authorities backed off the active ground pursuit, but monitored the location of the suspect via air units. The SUV went into the Acton area, exited onto Sierra Highway, and then went onto the southbound 14 freeway at about 1:45 p.m.

At one point during the pursuit, the suspect crashed into a freeway street sign.

The vehicle came to a stop around 2 p.m. near Soledad Canyon Road off the southbound 14 freeway. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle nd was nearly hit by a patrol car, he then attempted to flee from officers by jumping over a metal barricade and running into nearby brush. CHP officers quickly caught up to him and took him into custody.

