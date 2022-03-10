OC authorities tracking possible stolen car

Authorities are in pursuit of a car in Anaheim.

SkyFOX is over the chase scene as the suspect is leading authorities on the pursuit.

The suspect is wanted for possibly stealing the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.