$10,000 in Pokémon cards stolen from Pico-Robertson store in 2nd burglary since opening

The Brief Three masked suspects smashed through the front glass door of PokéMall, a trading card store in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise. The burglary happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, with the thieves systematically targeting specific high-value Pokémon cards and fleeing with an estimated $10,000 worth of product in under three minutes. The identity of the three masked suspects remains unknown as police continue to review surveillance footage of the getaway vehicle, described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan.



A Pico-Robertson trading card shop was ransacked by thieves early Sunday morning, marking the second time the newly opened business has been hit by burglars since opening just two months ago.

What we know:

Security cameras at PokéMall, located on South Robertson Boulevard, captured the entire break-in just before 3 a.m.

Three masked individuals shattered the front glass door of the business to gain entry. Once inside, the suspects moved quickly and appeared to look for specific, high-end trading cards.

Within two to three minutes, they filled their arms with merchandise and fled the scene.

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Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived shortly after the break-in. Working alongside the store owners, officials estimate that at least $10,000 worth of inventory was stolen during the brief window. Following the theft, the suspects made their getaway in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, which was last seen traveling south on Robertson Boulevard toward the 10 Freeway.

What we don't know:

The identities of the three masked individuals are unknown.

While security cameras captured the burglary and the vehicle, specific license plate details or distinct descriptions of the suspects have not yet been released by investigators.

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It's also unclear if this incident is directly connected to a string of recent trading card shop burglaries across the Los Angeles area.

Timeline:

Last Month: Only a few weeks after celebrating its grand opening, PokéMall is burglarized for the first time by suspects who smash through the front of the store to steal inventory.

March: Toy Mandala, a separate trading card store located on Ventura Boulevard, is targeted by burglars in a similar fashion.

Sunday, June 28: Assailants smash the front glass door of PokéMall, initiating the store's second major burglary.

What they're saying:

Store ownership expressed immense frustration over being repeatedly targeted despite actively upgrading their security measures following the first break-in.

"As you guys know, Sunday morning at 2:30 a.m., we had two assailants break in, they shattered our front glass door, they came in, they stole quite a lot of product," one of the store owners stated in a video shared on social media.

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The incident highlights a growing, high-stakes black market for trading cards, which have evolved from simple hobby items into alternative assets backed by investment groups.

What you can do:

The LAPD is actively investigating the commercial burglary and looking for any leads regarding the suspects or the dark-colored sedan. If you have any information about the break-in or the individuals involved, please call the LAPD.