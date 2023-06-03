Thief breaks through wall to steal Pokémon cards from Hemet store

A Hemet game shop is searching for a man they say broke in through the wall of their store to steal thousands of dollars of Pokémon cards.

The robbery happened back on May 25, according to surveillance footage from Pozjoker Games in Hemet. The shop posted on social media last week, asking for help finding the thief.

Around 5:30 a.m. that morning, surveillance footage showed a man, appearing from behind the wall of the store.The man in the video was wearing a light-colored hoodie and shorts and appeared to have a goatee. The man got in through the wall, made his way through cabinets and shelves, and headed back out the hole in the wall all in about four minutes.

According to the store's post, the shop is located in a plaza and the storefront nextdoor is empty. The thief apparently broke in the door of that storefront before busting through Pozjoker Games' wall.

According to the store's post, the thief made off with more than $10,000 worth of rare and graded Pokémon cards.

This isn't the first time Pozjoker Games has dealt with something like this either. The store said that had a grid put in around the wall after someone tried to break into the store through that same spot about five years ago.

The store shared pictures of the cards the thief made off with, including cards featuring popular Pokémon like Charizard, Venasaur, Blastoise. The full list of card taken can be found in their post. The store urged any stores in the area to contact them or the police if they found someone trying to sell similar cards.