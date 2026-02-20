$180k worth of Pokémon cards stolen during smash-and-grab in Anaheim

The Brief About $180,000 worth of Pokémon cards were stolen from a shop in Anaheim. Do-We Collectibles has been broken into twice in the last six months. Four suspects are outstanding.



Brazen thieves tunneled their way into a collectibles store in Anaheim, stealing approximately $180,000 worth of Pokémon cards. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

What we know:

According to Anaheim police, four suspects broke into Do-We Collectibles on Harbor Blvd. Wednesday, Feb. 18 around 3 a.m.

Video shows the suspects breaking the glass on a front door of an insurance office next door. They then cut a hole in the wall to enter the collectible shop. Once inside, they smashed display cases and took valuable cards, one of which was worth $10,000.

This shop has been hit twice in the last six months.

What they're saying:

"They had come in during the daytime and scouted the area, knew where the display cases are, knew where to go, knew what our weaknesses are," said Vincent Bui with Do-We Collectibles.

The suspects stole about $180,000 worth of Pokémon cards. Ironically, one of the suspects dropped his phone and left it in the store. The phone was unlocked and police were able to use it as evidence.

Bui said it's devesting but predictable as other similar shops have been broken into.

A shop in West LA was also burglarized a few months ago.