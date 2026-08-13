Feds release report finding pattern of sexual abuse at California women’s prisons

The Brief A Department of Justice investigation launched in 2024 found a long-standing pattern of sexual misconduct, weak safeguards, and broken reporting systems at two California women’s prisons. Federal officials stated the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation failed to stop assaults—ranging from inappropriate groping to rape—and showed deliberate indifference to prisoners' constitutional rights. California state officials have 49 days to implement mandatory federal recommendations, including expanded cameras, improved staff training, and better reporting and investigation systems.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

LOS ANGELES – On Thursday, federal officials released the results of a major investigation into alleged abuse inside California women’s prisons.

What we know:

The Department of Justice launched an investigation in 2024 after female prisoners filed hundreds of private lawsuits accusing prison staff of sexually abusing them while behind bars. The allegations ranged from inappropriate groping during searches to rape.

Federal officials announced their findings Thursday, stating they uncovered a long-standing pattern of sexual misconduct, weak safeguards, broken reporting systems, and poor investigations at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla and the California Institution for Women in Chino. Officials said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation failed to stop the assaults and showed deliberate indifference to women’s rights.

What they're saying:

"In May of 2024, CDCR sustained multiple sexual misconduct allegations against a CIW sergeant for providing contraband in exchange for sexual favors from prisoners. He was caught on camera caressing a prisoner's breasts and turning off his body camera," said Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice.

"These facts, like I said, are unacceptable and intolerable. California owes a legal and moral duty to safeguard prisoners in their custody. This state must confront the persistent failure of its own employees to prevent and address future sexual abuse at these facilities," added U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

Federal prosecutors repeatedly emphasized that even though the women are incarcerated, they retain constitutional rights.

What's next:

Federal authorities stated California now has 49 days to implement mandatory recommendations. These include expanded camera coverage, stronger reporting channels, better investigations, and improved staff training.