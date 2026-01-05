Rare Pokémon card collection worth est. $200K stolen in West LA

The Brief An armed suspect robbed a victim of a Pokémon card collection valued at over $200,000 outside a store late Monday night. The suspect took out a gun and fled the scene in a vehicle; the victim was not injured. Police have not yet identified the suspect or released a description of the getaway vehicle as the investigation continues.



An investigation is underway in West Los Angeles after a collector was ambushed by an armed suspect who allegedly stole his Pokémon card collection worth an estimated $200,000, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. as the victim was leaving a trading card shop on Olympic Boulevard in LA's Sawtelle neighborhood.

According to the LAPD, the victim was carrying a substantial collection of Pokémon cards when he was approached by a suspect armed with a handgun.

The suspect demanded the collection and took the items before leaving the scene in a nearby car.

Police noted that the value of the stolen cards is estimated at $200,000 on the "low end," suggesting the total worth could increase as the inventory is further investigated.

The victim was not injured.

What we don't know:

While investigators have confirmed they are reviewing security camera video from the area, they have not yet released a description of the suspect or the getaway vehicle.

It is also currently unknown if the victim was targeted specifically for this collection or if the suspect had been following the victim prior to the robbery.

What you can do:

Authorities have issued the following safety tips for collectors:

Collectors are urged to use discreet packaging and avoid "flashing" high-value items in public to minimize the risk of being targeted by thieves.

When conducting high-stakes transactions, always prioritize well-lit, monitored locations or police station lobbies rather than private or remote areas.

As the value of collectibles rises, experts recommend specialized insurance policies and professional vaulting services to safeguard assets that exceed standard coverage limits.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to process video evidence and are expected to release a suspect description or vehicle information once it is verified.

Law enforcement officials may also be reaching out to local hobby shops and online marketplaces to flag the stolen cards in case the suspect attempts to sell the collection.