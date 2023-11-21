Plumbers brace for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving

Plumbers are bracing for the busiest day of the year - "Brown Friday."

The day after Thanksgiving is prime time for sewage disasters. According to Roto-Rooter, plumbers average 50% more calls than the average Friday. Thanksgiving weekend overall averages 21% more calls for service than the average Thursday-Sunday period.

The company said the main culprits are clogs in kitchen sinks, toilets and garbage disposals, so you may want to think twice about putting too much fat, oil, and grease down the drain.

SUGGESTED:

This all not only affects your plumbing, but can also impact sewer systems. As a result, local water districts are on high alert and monitoring wastewater systems.

To avoid any Thanksgiving plumbing disasters, Roto-Rooter advises people to keep fats and cooking oils away from the sink, wipe grease out of pots and pans with a paper towel before washing them, and do putt potential clog-causing foods such as poultry skins, celery, fruit and potato peels down the garbage disposal.