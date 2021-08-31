Plastic surgeon with offices in Brea, Beverly Hills, charged with sexually assaulting patients

A plastic surgeon with offices in Brea and Beverly Hills has been charged with sexually assaulting his patients.

Frederic Corbin, 77, of Villa Park, has been charged with one felony count of sexual battery by fraud, one felony count of sexual exploitation by a physician, two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

Corbin is accused of sexually assaulting one of his female patients while he prepped her for a surgical procedure on September 17, 2020. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a different patient on May 14, 2021, during an examination for post-surgery treatment.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Both alleged assaults took place at Corbin’s Brea office, Corbin Plastic Surgery.

The women reported the incident to the Brea Police Department and Corbin turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, the District Attorney's office said.

"Patients entrust their very lives to the doctors who treat them," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "No one seeking medical treatment should have to worry about being sexually assaulted while under a doctor’s care. These women were in very vulnerable situations and their doctor capitalized on those vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification."

Corbin faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Detective Ryan Trent at the Brea Police Department at 714-990-7618.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.