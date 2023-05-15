Plane flies NSFW 'pay the writers' banner over Hollywood studios mid-strike

In the midst of the Hollywood writer's strike, a plane flew over some of the major studios, demanding that they pay the picketing workers.

The plane held up an NSFW message that reads, "pay the writers, you AI-*****." The message is in reference to not only the striking writers' financial situations but also the concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) could threaten the workers' job security.

This comes as the Writer's Guild of America enters a third week of staging a strike Monday.

As of Monday night, there's been no word on if entertainment companies and the union-membered workers have had any labor talks, let alone come closer to an agreement.

The picketing and striking have paused entertainment production across Hollywood, including forcing award shows to go on tape delay.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hollywood writers strike forces MTV to have awards show go on tape delay