Hollywood writers strike forces MTV to have awards show go on tape delay

Another program fell victim to the Writers Guild of America strike Friday with MTV dropping plans for a live telecast of its Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, opting instead for a taped show.

"As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards' show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we're pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year," Bruce Gillmer, president of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, told the entertainment news website Deadline.

The announcement came one day after Drew Barrymore told the entertainment trade publication Variety that she was stepping down as host in support of the striking Writers Guild members.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said in a statement to Variety. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me."

Barrymore said she would host next year's ceremony.

The WGA announced earlier Friday it would picket Sunday's planned ceremony at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. It was also expected that many celebrities who might have attended the MTV show would instead honor the WGA picket line.

The strike, which began early Tuesday, has halted television and other productions on both coasts, including forcing late-night programs into reruns, and cancellations of "Saturday Night Live" programs for at least the next few weeks.

