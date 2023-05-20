Plane crashes in Pacific Ocean near Half Moon Bay

A small plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean about 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay on Saturday with two people on board, federal officials said.

The victims were found unresponsive and strapped in their seats in the upside-down plane, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said they had received a report of a plane experiencing mechanical failure.

The pilot and copilot were killed, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The FAA told KTVU the flight was from Santa Rosa to Honolulu. Their plane crashed at 2:15 p.m., the FAA said.

The plane involved was a DHC-6-400 Twin Otter, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB will continue to investigate what happened.