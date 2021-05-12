Pine Fire: Llano brush fire burns 442 acres, all evacuation orders lifted

Firefighters continue to make progress in their fight against a brush fire that erupted near the desert town of Llano on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pine Fire was reported around 2 p.m. near Highway 138 and 248th Street East in the Llano area of Los Angeles County, east of Palmdale.

The wind-driven fire has burned 442 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of Saturday morning, the fire was 79% contained.

Earlier reports noted that the fire burned an estimated 450 acres. That number was revised to 442 acres due to better mapping, Cal Fire reported.

All evacuation orders have been lifted as of 9 a.m. Friday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued around 3:3 p.m. Wednesday for Antelope Highway to Pine View Road and Buchanan Road to Smoke Tree Road. About 100 homes were evacuated, according to Cal Fire.

The flames were driven eastward toward Pinon Hills and Phelan by winds blowing at about 18 mph, according to reports from the scene.

Images from SkyFOX above show structures and cars fully engulfed in flames. According to Cal Fire, two structures were destroyed.

About 500 firefighters were fighting the flames, according to a joint update from CalFire and LACFD.

Fire officials say they were battling high temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation. They say potential for fire growth is high due to weather conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.