The Huntington Beach community is breathing a sigh of relief after a small place crash in the area ended with no serious injuries.

Earlier in the day, shocking cell phone video showed a banner plane crashing into the ocean off Huntington Beach a little after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Although the crash may have been nerve-wracking at that moment and possibly traumatic moving forward, the pilot could not have gotten a luckier break as the California Surf Lifesaving JG championship competition was taking place nearby. Because of the timing and location, several of the junior lifeguards were able to jump in the water and pull the pilot to safety.

The pilot was the only person inside that small plane carrying a banner ad. According to FOX 11's Travis Rice from the scene, the pilot appeared alert and was sitting upright as he was being checked by emergency crews.

It is unknown what caused the crash.