Small plane crashes into ocean in Huntington Beach

A small plane crashed into the waters off Huntington Beach Friday afternoon.

The Cessna aircraft crashed around 1:30 p.m. south of Beach Blvd.

The pilot was pulled from the plane with little to no injuries. FOX 11's Travis Rice reports from the scene that the pilot was alert and sitting upright as emergency crew members checked on him.

Video of the incident, which was posted online, shows the plane landing nose first into the water. Two lifeguards can be seen heading out to help.

According to Huntington Beach Fire Department, the plane was used to carry a banner over the beach. Video from SkyFOX showed several people carrying a long banner out of the water.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates