Menifee PD has fun in social media post after pickup truck lands in backyard pool

The driver of a pickup truck lost control and somehow landed in the backyard of a pool in the Inland Empire, officials said.

It’s been hot for several days in Southern California as residents have sought ways to get relief from the brutal heat. However, this was an unexpected method for responding officers with the Menifee Police Department.

The department says the driver was able to get out and was not injured. So, they were able to have some fun reporting on the incident.

The post on the department’s Facebook page, reads "When know it’s been so hot for so long, but if you need to cool off or your truck overheats, we don’t recommend driving into a pool!"

In Thursday evening's social media post, Menifee PD also joked they had a tough time taking collision measurements at the bottom of the pool.

The name of the driver involved in the incident was not released.

Menifee PD also reminded residents to stay hydrated in the heat.

The weather in the region is expected to shift from hot and dry to hot and humid as the remnants from Tropical Storm Kay move northward.

