PHOTOS: 2 teens busted after vandalizing elementary school, police say
BUENA PARK, Calif. - Two teenagers were busted after they vandalized an elementary school in Buena Park, police said.
Officers with the Buena Park Police Department were called after a burglar alarm went off at Buena Terra Elementary School, located near La Palma and Knott avenues, on Sunday. Once they arrived at the scene, they caught two teenagers red-handed inside a classroom that had been vandalized.
Officers continued to search the school and discovered the teens had also vandalized a second classroom.
Pictures released by Buena Park PD show the classrooms were ransacked, and that they had damaged a television.
(Buena Park PD)
(Buena Park PD)
(Buena Park PD)
The teenage suspects were taken into custody. Their names have not been released.
SUGGESTED: Florida teacher hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old needs surgery; union says it's child's 3rd attack
"We are saddened by the senseless destruction of numerous children’s property and the violation of their place of learning," Buena Park PD said in a statement.
Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.
Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.
Advertisement