Photographers ready for Spring LA Fashion Week

Spring LA Fashion Week is here! The runways have come alive again thanks to creatives in Los Angeles. It’s all documented in print by fashion photographers.

Jamie Lim is among the runway photographers immortalizing models and the words of designers. His company is Liquid Star Photography.

When it comes to runway shows, among the most notes is Art Hearts Fashion and it’s four days of shows starting Thursday at the Majestic in downtown LA.

Fashion photographer Mark Gunter was on camera there last season for the famed Getty Images. In a flip of the fashion switch, Gunter – at 57 years old – has found himself asked to model.

"I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to show that I still have it," he said.

He did model as a young man but says "I never did get a chance to get into the mainstream modeling because I went into the Marine Corps."

He still holds down a government job while doing fashion photography (and a bit of modeling). He'll be walking the Art Hearts runway for two or three designers showing this week. Click here for more information on the event.

With this being a season of spring fashion, there are a number of other shows and designers appearing at various venues tied to LA Fashion Week.