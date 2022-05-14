Person killed in crash in Winnetka
LOS ANGELES - A person died Saturday evening in a crash in Winnetka.
The crash at 7600 N. Winnetka Ave. was reported at 9:34 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
The victim's gender was not yet known. The person died at the scene. The victim's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The number of vehicles involved was unknown, as was the cause.