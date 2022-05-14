Crash sends car into Pasadena home; one hospitalized
article
PASADENA, Calif. - A two-vehicle crash in Pasadena Saturday sent a vehicle careening into a home and left one person injured.
The crash in the 3000 block of Orange Grove Avenue was reported at 4:11 p.m., according to the Pasadena Fire Department.
Paramedics transported one person to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, the department reported. No other injuries were reported.
SUGGESTED:
- 'Really gruesome': 3 killed, 1 injured when car strikes pedestrians, crashes into Philadelphia SEPTA station
- Windsor Hills crash kills one, knocks down live wires
- LA County chase ends in fiery crash in Lomita area
Advertisement
The cause of the crash was under investigation.